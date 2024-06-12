Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.260-6.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.15. The stock has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

