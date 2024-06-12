Piper Sandler Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $164.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

MTB opened at $140.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $156.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $232,322,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

