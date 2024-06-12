Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Up 5%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.49 and last traded at $167.06. Approximately 81,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 334,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.03.

Powell Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $220,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,442.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,900 shares of company stock worth $6,080,681. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

