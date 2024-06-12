Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Up 6.8%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. 222,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 743,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.