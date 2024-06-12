Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $5,528,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,399 shares in the company, valued at $43,202,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,731 shares of company stock worth $21,342,316. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

