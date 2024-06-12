PROS (NYSE:PRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.50

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 33548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

