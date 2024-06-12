PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

