PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

