Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of PSTG opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.71, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,399 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 41,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $2,889,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 272,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

