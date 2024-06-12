PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $29.92

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.92, but opened at $29.17. PureTech Health shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 1,239 shares traded.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

