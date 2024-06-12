Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYD) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Putnam ESG High Yield ETF worth $109,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYD opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $131.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.21. Putnam ESG High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

The Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (PHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in long- and intermediate-term US high-yield corporate bonds that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. PHYD was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

