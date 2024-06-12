Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 13,545 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Manhattan Associates worth $48,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

MANH stock opened at $226.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 1.48. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

