Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 150,414 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,414 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $243,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after purchasing an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,229,000 after purchasing an additional 369,317 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,146,000 after buying an additional 217,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,625,000 after buying an additional 377,019 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.