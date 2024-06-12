Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 57,315 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $60,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

IWD opened at $174.06 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

