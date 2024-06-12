Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,183 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.76% of TPG worth $101,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 430,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after buying an additional 164,845 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of TPG by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPG. TheStreet cut TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. TPG’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,171.34%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

