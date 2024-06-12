Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 29,903 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of NIKE worth $150,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 308.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 139,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,394,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $228,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 72.1% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NKE opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

