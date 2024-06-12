Putnam Investments LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,619 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.16% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $76,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.