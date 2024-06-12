Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $105,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,303,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,095 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $506.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

