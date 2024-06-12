Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 129,493 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.76% of State Street worth $181,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

