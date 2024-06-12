Putnam Investments LLC Has $111.60 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2,490.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,159 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,630 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Boeing worth $111,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $185.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.31. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.