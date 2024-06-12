Putnam Investments LLC Has $195.79 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,036 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $195,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

