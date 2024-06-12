Putnam Investments LLC Has $283.51 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,202 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Lululemon Athletica worth $283,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $318.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

