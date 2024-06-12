Putnam Investments LLC Has $46.31 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,828 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $46,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Raymond James by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 89,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Raymond James by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

