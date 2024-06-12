Putnam Investments LLC Has $54.88 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,215 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $54,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $336.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $342.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

