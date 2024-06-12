Putnam Investments LLC Has $58.09 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 680,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,148 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $58,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,960,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on STX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $101.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

