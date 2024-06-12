Putnam Investments LLC Has $85.51 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 98,242 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $85,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $227.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.45 and a 200-day moving average of $240.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.60 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.