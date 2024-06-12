Putnam Investments LLC Has $99.56 Million Holdings in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,446 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.78% of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF worth $99,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,554,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

About Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

