Putnam Investments LLC Increases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $135,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 72,623 shares valued at $93,771,160. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,292.04 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $794.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,278.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,155.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

