Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIE)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,757 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 108.52% of Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF worth $144,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of PPIE opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $170.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.
Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Beyond GME: Top 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Better Than GameStop
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top 4 Fastest Growing S&P 500 Dividends: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.