Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIE)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,757 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 108.52% of Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF worth $144,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PPIE opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $170.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Profile

The Putnam Panagora ESG International Equity ETF (PPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in developed international companies of any capitalization, excluding the US. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

