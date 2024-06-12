Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 16,049 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $40,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $92.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSS

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.