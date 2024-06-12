Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 72,606 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,606 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.11% of Verra Mobility worth $42,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after buying an additional 200,755 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 144,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

