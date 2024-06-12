Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 502,115 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 502,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,304,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Veralto as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 0.3 %

Veralto stock opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

