Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,187 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.02% of Option Care Health worth $60,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 6.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,353,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,123,000 after acquiring an additional 332,267 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 244.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 16.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPCH opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

