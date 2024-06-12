Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,798 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Waste Connections worth $203,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.94.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WCN opened at $166.75 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

