Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492,855 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of Liberty Global worth $38,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $246,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. HSBC lowered Liberty Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. New Street Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.25.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile



Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

