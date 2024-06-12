Putnam Investments LLC Sells 246,633 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,887,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 246,633 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $302,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after purchasing an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 202,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Comcast by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,943,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $172,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 148,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $150.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.