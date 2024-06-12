Putnam Investments LLC Sells 395,279 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,737,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,279 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Kenvue worth $231,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth $392,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $713,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $4,879,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

