Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,360,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,905 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 112.51% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF worth $204,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFUT opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $257.88 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18. Putnam Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $24.67.

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

