Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at $658,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Relx by 6.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Relx by 5.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Relx by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 6.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RELX. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Relx

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.