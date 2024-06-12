RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $35.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.
RenaissanceRe Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $223.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.
RenaissanceRe Company Profile
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.
