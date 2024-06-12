Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Roper Technologies worth $188,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 666.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $555.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.51. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.13 and a 52-week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

