Royal Bank of Canada Trims NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price to $230.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.47% from the stock’s current price.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.62.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $174.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.37. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 8.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NICE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

