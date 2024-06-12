Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (SCCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCB opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

since 2010, sachem capital has been financing opportunistic real estate transactions in the new england area. sachem capital provides quick, short-term bridge capital for real estate investors, builders or developers who need immediate funding or to solve an immediate problem. our creative real estate financing solutions are developed exclusively for those seeking alternatives to conventional bank loans.

