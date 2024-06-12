Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (SCCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SCCB opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.
