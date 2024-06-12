Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,342,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,259 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $66,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,520,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after acquiring an additional 741,456 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Sanofi by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 694,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,618,000 after purchasing an additional 346,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.7 %

SNY stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

