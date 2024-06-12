Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.75

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 272280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Schrödinger

Schrödinger Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 84.2% in the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 863,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 394,738 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 651.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.