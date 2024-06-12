Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Scorpio Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

NYSE STNG opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.84. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

