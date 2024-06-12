Service Co. International (SCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 28th

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NYSE SCI opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Service Co. International's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

