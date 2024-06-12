Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

