Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,194,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 846,377 shares.The stock last traded at $59.00 and had previously closed at $58.97.

SRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 16.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

