Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 141,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $346.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.31. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

