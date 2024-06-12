SW Investment Management LLC Acquires 220,000 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International accounts for about 8.8% of SW Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $25,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 258,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 212,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $2,039,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.